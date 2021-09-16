Ensure speedy loans for women: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the government is committed towards the economic development of women and for this, it has brought welfare schemes like Aasara and Cheyutha.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on the progress of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes at the camp office Wednesday, discussed the employment opportunities being undertaken for the sustainable economic advancement of women through these schemes. He said the government also revived zero interest loans that were cancelled during the TDP regime and partnered with major companies like ITC, Reliance and Amul to support women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure spot documentation while availing loans for employment avenues that contribute to sustainable economic growth. He said that steps should be taken to provide a loan of `35,000 at 25 paise interest.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled that the previous government promised to clear the outstanding loans and betrayed women asking them not to repay their loans. With the non-repayment of these loans, the government has taken up the responsibility and is clearing them in four installments.

“Had Chandrababu cleared those loans in 2014, the burden would have ended there. Since he told them not to repay and failed to keep his promise, the burden fell on the women resulting in a great loss, where the A grade groups have fallen into ‘C’ grade,’’ he alleged. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to create awareness among the women on these programmes.