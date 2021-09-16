Migrant workers allege harassment in Bahrain, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy resolves issue

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has said that the problems faced by the Indian migrant workers in Bahrain have been resolved with the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Bahrain.

Responding to the problems faced by thousands of Indian workers in Naser S Al Harjeri Corporation (NSH) Bahrain, Jagan spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 13 and requested him to take steps for repatriation of the migrant workers from AP. He also directed the officials of the AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs in the matter. Similarly, the APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati brought the matter to the notice of Embassy of India (EOI), Bahrain with complete details of the stranded workers and requested it to repatriate them at the earliest.

Even as the APNRTS claimed that the issue has been resolved, the migrant workers said they are being harassed by the employer to continue their jobs. At least 10 workers were allegedly subjected to physical abuse and abduction for sharing their plight with the government of Andhra Pradesh as well as family members.

According to S Kumaraswamy, one of the victims in Bahrain, there is no change in the plight of the migrant workers in NSA Company even after the government intervention. “There is no change in food as well as accommodation as the employer said. The victims were physically abused by the employer for sharing video to their family members. They have stopped the emission of poisonous gases from surrounding companies temporarily. But they cannot stop it for a longer time. If they release the gasses, our problems will restart. Therefore, we want to go back to India, instead of continuing here,” he said.

One of the victims has shared a video by explaining the present status at the site. According to the video sent by the victim, the employer has abducted at least 10 migrant workers who raised their voice by Wednesday. “We do not know their whereabouts. We cannot stay here any longer. We appeal to the government to repatriate us as soon as possible.”

Speaking to TNIE, Y Nagesh, one of the victims’ brothers said, “My brother and others are being harassed by the company officials. There is no change in food and accommodation. Therefore, I want to bring back my brother. I request the government to repatriate the migrant workers instead of continuing the job with employer’s assurance.”