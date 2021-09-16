STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board with 24 members set up

The government had recently appointed YV Subba Reddy as the TTD Trust Board Chairman for a second consecutive term.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, on Wednesday, constituted the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. In an order issued late in the night, the government named 28 trust board members, including four ex-officio members. The new trust will have 50 special invitees. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLA, and S Sudhakar, Chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation, are among them. 

The government had recently appointed YV Subba Reddy as the TTD Trust Board Chairman for a second consecutive term.Dr Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Hetero Group, Dr Jupalli Rameswara Rao, Chairman, My Home Group, N Srinivasan, Managing Director of India Cements and former BCCI president, Malladi Krishna Rao, former minister of Puducherry, and MLAs Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, are among the members.

Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) Department, Commissioner, Endowments Department, Chairman, Tirupati Urban Development Authority, Executive Officer, TTD, are the ex-officio members. The special invitees will not have voting right while passing resolutions, but will enjoy the same protocol as of Trust Board members. 

The government has given adequate representation to neighbouring States in the Trust Board, while several former members have been retained. The previous Trust Board, too, had the same number of members, 24, and four ex-officio members.

