STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two from Vizag, West Godavari top Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

The admission process will be conducted through web counselling for which a notification will be issued soon.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mekapati Goutham Reddy releases POLYCET results on Wednesday

Mekapati Goutham Reddy releases POLYCET results on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday released the results of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET -2021) at APIIC office in Mangalagiri.

Kalluri Roshanlal from Visakhapatnam and Komarapu Viveka Vardhan from West Godavari are the top rankers as both scored 120 out of the total marks of 120, while Ponnada Rajashree from Visakhapatnam secured 119 marks.

Out of the total 68,137 candidates who took the exam, 64,187 passed (94.2 per cent) the test conducted on September 1.However, the availability of seats (69,724) for the diploma courses in both government and private polytechnic colleges is more than the number of qualified candidates. The admission process will be conducted through web counselling for which a notification will be issued soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekapati Goutham Reddy AP POLYCET
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp