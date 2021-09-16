Two from Vizag, West Godavari top Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday released the results of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET -2021) at APIIC office in Mangalagiri.

Kalluri Roshanlal from Visakhapatnam and Komarapu Viveka Vardhan from West Godavari are the top rankers as both scored 120 out of the total marks of 120, while Ponnada Rajashree from Visakhapatnam secured 119 marks.

Out of the total 68,137 candidates who took the exam, 64,187 passed (94.2 per cent) the test conducted on September 1.However, the availability of seats (69,724) for the diploma courses in both government and private polytechnic colleges is more than the number of qualified candidates. The admission process will be conducted through web counselling for which a notification will be issued soon.