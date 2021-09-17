STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC orders removal of YSRC colours on waste plants

The Bench went through the photographs and said that though the dust bins were supposed to be painted in a single colour, they were painted with the YSRC colours.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ordered removal of ruling YSRC party colours on the solid waste management plants in the State. The court also asked the government to direct the staff at the ground level not to paint such colours on government buildings in future.

A representative of Jai Bheem Access Justice’s Vijayawada unit, P Suresh Kumar, filed a PIL in the High Court seeking directions to the government to stop painting the solid waste management plants with the colours of the YSRC. Hearing the PIL, the bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice N Jayasurya had earlier asked the principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and Swatchandra Corporation Managing Director to appear before the court.

The two officials appeared before the court on Thursday. Government special pleader K Jaganmohan Reddy informed the court that the colours painted on the plants were not of the YSRC. He maintained that the colours were suggested by the Centre and no instructions were given to paint the plants with the colours of the ruling party. Later, Jaganmohan Reddy said the colours of YSRC were painted even as there were no such instructions and sought the court’s permission to conduct an enquiry into it. 

The Bench went through the photographs and said that though the dust bins were supposed to be painted in a single colour, they were painted with the YSRC colours. When the Bench asked as to how many centres were painted with such colours, Jaganmohan Reddy said four. The bench ordered immediate removal of such colours and asked the government to file a counter naming those responsible and action taken against them. The case was posted to October 6. 

