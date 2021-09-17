Andhra Pradesh HC stays Justice Kanagaraj’s posting as Police Complaints Authority chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday stayed for four weeks the implementation of the Government Order appointing former Madras High Court judge Justice V Kanagaraj as the chairman of AP State Police Complaints Authority.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya gave the interim orders in the petition filed by an advocate, P Kishore, challenging the appointment of Justice V Kanagaraj, whose age was 78 years. As per the AP State Police Complaints Authority Rules, 2020, only those below 65 years of age are eligible for appointment as the chairperson of the authority.

The State government had relaxed Rule 4 (a) to enable his appointment and the same was challenged. The High Court bench said the appointment was not in accordance with the rules and issued interim orders staying the implementation of the government order for four weeks and posted the matter for further hearing to October 21.