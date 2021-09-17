STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 1,367 new Covid-19 infections, 14 more die

A total of 1,248 patients recovered from the virus taking the recoveries to more than 20.06 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.6 percent.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The overall infection tally rose to 20.34 lakh after over 2.75 crore sample tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid-19 caseload jumped by over 100 in a day and stood at 14,708 as the new cases outnumbered recoveries for the second consecutive day on Thursday.The State logged 1,367 new infections from 61,178 samples tested for SARS-CoV-2 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent. The overall infection tally rose to 20.34 lakh after over 2.75 crore sample tests conducted so far.

The most recent media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said East Godavari reported the highest of 288 new infections followed by 217 in Chittoor; six districts reported between 100 and 200 new cases. Five others saw a growth of under 100 infections each with the lowest of three in Kurnool and eight in Vizianagaram.

Only four districts reported more number of cases than Wednesday bringing down the daily growth to 1,367 on Thursday from 1,445 a day ago. With the fresh additions, the overall cases in Kadapa went past 1.14 lakh while the tally breached 1.43 lakh in Nellore and 1.56 lakh in Visakhapatnam. 

A total of 1,248 patients recovered from the virus taking the recoveries to more than 20.06 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.6 percent. Six districts now have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 57 in Kurnool. Guntur district, where the active cases came down to less than 1,000 on Wednesday, witnessed a spike in the figures once again as they touched 1,025.

Another 14 patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall deaths to 14,044 with an overall mortality rate of 0.69 per cent. Three deaths were reported in Chittoor and Guntur districts each followed by two each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari, and one each in Nellore and Viskhapatnam.

