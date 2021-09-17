Annavaram temple gets Rs 48 crore under PRASAD programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam in Annavaram of East Godavari district has been allocated Rs 48 crore under the Union Tourism Ministry’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) programme.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said funds have been provided as part of temple tourism development. “We have submitted certain proposals for development of the Annavaram Temple to the Central government and the same have been approved,” he said.

Expressing joy over funding for the temple, the Minister said it is an important part of the temple tourism circuit in the State.He said efforts are being made to develop temple tourism circuits in North Andhra districts, twin Godavari districts, other coastal and Rayalaseema districts as well.

“It has also been decided to call tenders for handing over 28 properties of the Tourism Department to private parties under the Operation and Management System.” The Minister said, the revenues of the Tourism Department dropped to Rs 74 crore in 2020-21 from which was Rs 127 crore in 2019-20. The target is to cross Rs 125 crore by end of the fiscal.