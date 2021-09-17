GMC urges people to use cloth bags

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The municipal corporation has been taking various measures to reduce the use of single-use plastic in the city. GMC has issued strict orders to managements of shopping complexes to use cloth bags only. The civic body is also conducting several awareness campaigns on the issue to encourage people to carry their own bags. The civic body recently announced that those who bring cloth bag to meat shops can get a discount. It issued orders recently that a discount of `10 per kg of chicken and `20 per kg of meat will be given to those who carry their own cloth bag.