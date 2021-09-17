Housing loan relief for 46 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Beneficiaries of the various government housing schemes from 1983 to August 15, 2011, who pledged their house site pattas to the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation for loans, can get them back by opting for a one-time settlement (OTS) before December 15. Those in rural areas need to pay Rs 10,000, in municipalities Rs 15,000 and in municipal corporations Rs 20,000 respectively towards the one-time settlement.

A decision to this effect was taken at the State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. A total of 46,61,737 people in the State stand to benefit from the OTS scheme. Briefing mediapersons about the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the total loan amount due to the housing corporation from the beneficiaries is Rs 14,690 crore, including Rs 5,289 crore interest. Revenue officials will register houses in the name of the OTS scheme beneficiaries on December 21, he announced.

“If any beneficiary, who took loan from the housing corporation, constructed a house and sold it, the buyer can avail the OTS scheme, provided he also hails from a poor family and does not own a house other the one he had purchased. However, such people need to pay double the amount. In case of those who have not taken over, but constructed a house, the government will register it free of cost,” he explained.The Cabinet had also approved an additional Rs 35,000 loan to the Pedalandariki Illu scheme beneficiaries, who are members of SHGs, at 3% interest rate (Pavala Vaddi).