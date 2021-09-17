STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Housing loan relief for 46 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh

Govt offers loanees one-time settlement plan to get pattas pledged to Housing Corp

Published: 17th September 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Beneficiaries of the various government housing schemes from 1983 to August 15, 2011, who pledged their house site pattas to the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation for loans, can get them back by opting for a one-time settlement (OTS) before December 15. Those in rural areas need to pay Rs 10,000, in municipalities Rs 15,000 and in municipal corporations Rs 20,000 respectively towards the one-time settlement.  

A decision to this effect was taken at the State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. A total of 46,61,737 people in the State stand to benefit from the OTS scheme. Briefing mediapersons about the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the total loan amount due to the housing corporation from the beneficiaries is Rs 14,690 crore, including Rs 5,289 crore interest. Revenue officials will register houses in the name of the OTS scheme beneficiaries on December 21, he announced. 

“If any beneficiary, who took loan from the housing corporation, constructed a house and sold it, the buyer can avail the OTS scheme, provided he also hails from a poor family and does not own a house other the one he had purchased. However, such people need to pay double the amount. In case of those who have not taken over, but constructed a house, the government will register it free of cost,” he explained.The Cabinet had also approved an additional Rs 35,000 loan to the Pedalandariki Illu scheme beneficiaries, who are members of SHGs, at 3% interest rate (Pavala Vaddi).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Housing loan relief
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp