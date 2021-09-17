Minority sub-plan against Constitution, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao criticised the YSRC government for approving the minority sub-plan and claimed that it was against the provisions of the Constitution. He also slammed the Jagan government alleging that it was playing vote-bank politics and demanded that the minority sub-plan decision be dropped immediately.

In a press meet in Vijayawada on Thursday, the BJP MP accused the YSRC government of attempting to appease minorities. “The minority sub-plan approved in the Cabinet is against the Constitution. It is only aimed at appeasing the minorities. If programmes are devised to divide and rule, there will be opposition from the public. The BJP opposes the sub-plan approved by the state government as a part of its vote-bank politics,” GVL said.

He also found fault with accommodating several political people in the jumbo TTD board. He questioned the objective of appointing 50 people as special invitees in addition to 25 board members. “Temple boards should be constituted as per the rules and to protect the uniqueness of the temple and its culture, but not to distribute positions to politicians,” he pointed out.