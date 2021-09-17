STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minority sub-plan against Constitution, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

In a press meet in Vijayawada on Thursday, the BJP MP accused the YSRC government of attempting to appease minorities.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao criticised the YSRC government for approving the minority sub-plan and claimed that it was against the provisions of the Constitution. He also slammed the Jagan government alleging that it was playing vote-bank politics and demanded that the minority sub-plan decision be dropped immediately.

In a press meet in Vijayawada on Thursday, the BJP MP accused the YSRC government of attempting to appease minorities. “The minority sub-plan approved in the Cabinet is against the Constitution. It is only aimed at appeasing the minorities. If programmes are devised to divide and rule, there will be opposition from the public. The BJP opposes the sub-plan approved by the state government as a part of its vote-bank politics,” GVL said.

He also found fault with accommodating several political people in the jumbo TTD board. He questioned the objective of appointing 50 people as special invitees in addition to 25 board members. “Temple boards should be constituted as per the rules and to protect the uniqueness of the temple and its culture, but not to distribute positions to politicians,” he pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasimha Rao BJP YSRC government minority sub plan
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp