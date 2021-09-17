STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violent crimes decline by 18 per cent since 2018 in Andhra Pradesh

AP ranked 14th in terms of murders reported in 2020: NCRB data 

Published: 17th September 2021 08:00 AM

Police

For representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has been ranked 14th in the country in terms of murder cases reported in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Wednesday.The State reported 853 murder cases in 2020 against 879 and 935 in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The rate of murder last year stood at 1.3 per cent. The reason for most of the murders were dispute (391) followed by illicit relationship (168), family dispute (161), property land dispute (91), personal vendetta or enmity (59), murder for gain (36) and dowry (29).

When it comes to violent crimes, the State reported 6,683 such crimes last year against 7,670 in 2019 and 8,211 in 2018. Among the 6,683 cases, 1,095 were rape (Section 376 IPC), followed by 737 kidnapping and abduction (Section 363-369 IPC), 431 rioting (Section 147-151 and 153A IPC), 405 arson (Section 435 to 438 IPC), 237 robbery (Section 392 to 394 IPC), 141 attempt to rape (Section 376 r/w 511 IPC) and 39 dacoity (Section 395 to 398 IPC) cases.

Also, the State witnessed a slight decline in kidnapping and abduction cases, as 737 cases were reported in 2020 against 902 in 2019 and 1,055 the year before. As many as 504 children were identified as victims of kidnapping and abduction, out of which 455 were girls and 49 boys. The total number of victims (both children and adults) was 748. Around 807 people were rescued/recovered (alive or dead).

According to the data, the State reported 1,095 rape cases in 2020, while the total number of victims was 1,107. Of the total, in 1,088 cases the offenders were known to the victims; in 500 cases the offenders were friends/online friends/live-in partners; and in 497 others the offenders were family friends/neighbours/employers.

Abduction cases fall

The State saw a slight decline in kidnappings and abductions, as 737 such cases were reported in 2020 against 902 in 2019 and 1,055 the year before

Andhra Pradesh NCRB report 2020 Violent crimes
