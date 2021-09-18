Andhra CM Jagan moots development of tribal hamlets to end Maoist run

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to negate the influence of left-wing extremists and at the same time to ensure comprehensive development of agency areas in the State, especially in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, the government is implementing a plethora of schemes.

Ahead of the scheduled meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs with CMs on Left Wing Extremism on September 26, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, September 17, 2021, reviewed the progress of development works taken up in the agency areas. He directed officials to ensure that every tribal hamlet gets mobile and internet connectivity, besides a post office.

When Jagan instructed the officials to do mapping of cell towers being set up in the agency areas, they informed him that telecom facilities are being provided to 900 tribal villages through 400 towers. The officials were asked to come up with a plan to provide internet and mobile connectivity to all the tribal villages in the State. Steps should be taken to get post offices to villages wherever there are secretariats. Village secretariats should be recognised as Aadhaar centres as a majority of tribals lack Aadhaar cards, he stressed.

The government has been improving schools and hostels in 36 scheduled mandals under Nadu-Nedu, besides renovating government hospitals. In this regard, he instructed the officials to seek adequate support from the Centre for implementing the programme by preparing an action plan.

The government has given RoFR pattas to tribal farmers like never before, besides providing them aid under Rythu Bharosa and other schemes for their uplift. DKT deeds for 31,155 acres were given to 19,919 tribals, he explained.

Maoist activity declines

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang informed the Chief Minister that the activities of the CPI (Maoist) in the State have come down significantly.