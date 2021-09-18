Andhra education department employees with 5 years of service at one station to be transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Higher Education issued revised transfer guidelines for the Intermediate Education Department on Friday. According to Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh, these transfer guidelines are applicable to all the employees working in the department.

All transfers will be made by way of counselling through transfer committees constituted by the competent authority i.e., Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Guntur. The employees who worked in any category in any station and proceeded on long leave (more than 90 days) shall only be posted to the same station except for the cases when they are liable to be transferred otherwise.

Those who completed five years of service at a station as of June 1, 2020, are invariably liable for transfer. Those who completed two years of service at a station as June 1, 2020, are eligible to apply for transfer on a request basis.

The Commissioner of Intermediate Education will draw a schedule for effecting transfers. The appointing authorities i.e., RJDIE’s in respect of junior lecturers, physical directors, librarians and non-teaching staff and the commissioner in respect of Principals and dy. D.V.E.O./A.O. and superintendent working in mufssil shall issue transfer orders based on the recommendations of the Committees constituted for the purpose and outcome of the counselling.