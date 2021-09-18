STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Finance Minister accuses Opposition of distorting growth data 

In a press release, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy criticised his predecessor Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for misleading the public. 

Published: 18th September 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Opposition of misinterpreting the State’s financial situation, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the public could not be deceived by distorting data to show the State in a poor light. In a press release, the minister criticised his predecessor Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for misleading the public. 

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, Buggana said in 2018-19, the growth rates in agriculture, industrial and services sectors were 3.57%, -0.19% and 8.24 %, while the Gross State Domestic Product was 4.88 %per cent. However in 2019-20, the GSDP was 7.23%, and the growth rates in agriculture, industrial and services sectors were 7.91%, 10.24% and 6.20 %. 

He said that by the end of the TDP term, the growth rate of GSDP had been declining, whereas the growth rate of 10.09% between 2017-18 had fallen to 4.88 % in 2018-19, registering the lowest among the major states. However, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State achieved a positive growth rate in spite of the Covid impact.

Further, the minister said that AP was ranked third in the Sustainable Development Goals Index for 2020-21 and as per Niti Aayog’s report, the State ranked 5th and 6th in Poverty Eradication and Inequality Reduction. The State stood at 4th place in SDG index of 2018-19 next to Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He stated that the unemployment rate declined from 5.7% in 2018-19 to 5.1% in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Andhra Pradesh economy NITI Aayog report
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp