Cancel jumbo Tirupati temple board: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the YSRC government cancel the ‘jumbo board’ constituted with 81 members for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in “total disregard for the sentiments of the devotees and pilgrims”.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu advised him not to misuse a world-renowned place of divinity like the TTD for taking political and selfish personal advantage.“Appointing tainted persons on the governing body is condemnable. Conversion of the pious Seven Hills into a hub of commercial interests is regrettable. The Board was turned into a rehabilitation centre for the politically unemployed persons,” he alleged.

Naidu claimed that selfish interests were clearly evident in the appointment of the Board. “It should be revoked and a new Board should be constituted in accordance with the traditions and sentiments of the devotees. Importance should be given to those known for their devotional fervour and the spirit of ‘Swamivari Seva’. Appointment of accused persons in CBI cases as members of the board is highly objectionable,” he said.

Naidu alleged the divinity of Tirumala was being undermined in the past two-and-a-half years. The centuries-old TTD shrine never had a jumbo Board with 81-members in its long history. The TTD shrine was famous the world over for its devotional and spiritual eminence. “The TDP strongly condemns the filling of the TTD board with businessmen with questionable credentials, corrupt persons, criminals and tainted individuals. No other chief minister in the past had even thought of appointing such a jumbo board,” the TDP chief said. Naidu also alleged that all sorts of unwanted restrictions were being imposed for a free and smooth darshan for the common pilgrims.