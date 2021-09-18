Collector intervenes, doctors call off strike over dues in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: General duty medical officers (GMDOs), who were protesting since September 15 in Krishna district, have called off their strike. They have written a letter to the District Collector in this regard. They said the decision was taken after a written assurance addressing their grievances was given.

GDMOs went on an indefinite strike on September 15, protesting non-payment of salaries and arrears besides issues related to service certificates. Later, they were called for a meeting by the District Collector and sub-collector to resolve the issues. After listening to their grievances, written assurance was given to resolve those matters at the earliest.

In a letter to the Collector, GDMOs apologised for any inconvenience caused and said their prime motive was to bring the issues and problems to the notice of the government and not creating trouble for either the government or the patients.

They further added that they have resumed their duties from September 18 and said they are awaiting a positive resolution from the district Collector regarding their issues.