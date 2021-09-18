STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collector intervenes, doctors call off strike over dues in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

General duty medical officers went on an indefinite strike on September 15, protesting non-payment of salaries and arrears besides issues related to service certificates. 

Published: 18th September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

General duty medical officers (GMDOs), who were protesting since September 15 in Krishna district. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: General duty medical officers (GMDOs), who were protesting since September 15 in Krishna district, have called off their strike. They have written a letter to the District Collector in this regard. They said the decision was taken after a written assurance addressing their grievances was given.

GDMOs went on an indefinite strike on September 15, protesting non-payment of salaries and arrears besides issues related to service certificates. Later, they were called for a meeting by the District Collector and sub-collector to resolve the issues. After listening to their grievances, written assurance was given to resolve those matters at the earliest. 

In a letter to the Collector, GDMOs apologised for any inconvenience caused and said their prime motive was to bring the issues and problems to the notice of the government and not creating trouble for either the government or the patients.

They further added that they have resumed their duties from September 18 and said they are awaiting a positive resolution from the district Collector regarding their issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General duty medical officers GMDOs Doctors protest Andhra Pradesh Krishna District collector Andhra Pradesh medical officers salary dues
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp