Expedite Polavaram works, says Andhra's Irrigation Minister

Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav assured that the government will stand by and protect the interests of those displaced due to the Polavaram project in every manner. 

Published: 18th September 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Increasing flood-level in the Godavari at Polavaram irrigation project in East Godavari

Polavaram irrigation project in East Godavari. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday, September 17, 2021, asked the officials of his department to expedite the works of Polavaram project and complete it by the set deadline. Taking stock of the progress of the project with principal secretary (water resources) J Syamala Rao and Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy in Vijayawada, he said for 58 irrigation projects have been taken up by the government at a total cost of Rs 14,750 crore. The objective of the projects is to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs in the State. 

Officials were asked to complete Vamsadhara, Thotapalli and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi projects in North Andhra districts at the earliest. He emphasised that there should not be any compromise on quality of works being done through agencies concerned. With regard to the Polavaram project, he asked the officials to conduct a soil test during the construction phase and complete the works as per the rules and regulations issued by the Central Water Commission. 

The Minister assured that the government will stand by and protect the interests of those displaced due to the Polavaram project in every manner. When the officials brought the shortage of manpower for executing R&R works, Anil Kumar directed them to fill up the vacant posts immediately. He emphasised the need for diplomatic approach in the case of inter-state irrigation projects. Earlier, accompanied by endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar inaugurated the new office building for the water resources department in Vijayawada. 

Comments

