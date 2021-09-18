Hyderabad-based firm gives demo for eco-friendly road in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hyderabad-based Vishwa Samudra Engineering gave a live demonstration of laying of roads with German StabilRoad technology, which is being introduced for the first time in the country, on Yadavalli-Kondangi route under Kalidindi mandal on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The demonstration was part of the two-day national-level programme by National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) of the Union Ministry of Rural Development in association with the State Panchayat Raj department. Government officials from various States attended the demonstration to study the technology and implement it in their respective States.

Explaining the technology, company vice-president (projects) R Rajasekharan said Andhra Pradesh has set a precedent for other States with the use of StabilRoad, an environment-friendly soil stabilisation approach to build durable roads.

“There is no need for extra material for laying roads when this technology is used. The existing soil is mixed with a special adhesive imported from Germany. With this, we can reduce carbon and other hazardous gas emission,” Rajasekharan explained. The soil stabilisation process entails mixing together of existing soil (including old asphalt), StabilRoad additive and cement.

“Presently, we are constructing superior quality roads with this German technology across other States such as Telangana, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, UP and Bihar,” the official added. The company laid road on a 100-metre stretch with the help of the new technology. The entire process finished in less than an hour.

“The company’s vision to build the new India is defined by innovative methods in selecting and integrating processes to create long-term and large-scale projects, with an unwavering commitment to a sustainable environment. The roads we lay lasts long and are economical. The roads are flexible and do not disturb vegetation,” M Ram Mohan, general manager (quality control) said.

The aim is to create more awareness about this process with the intention to make the most eco-sustainable roads in India that would reduce maintenance and relaying costs for the government drastically in the long run, the company representatives highlighted. Vishwa Samudra recently concluded the construction of runways and taxiways at Hyderabad airport, which reduced consumption of natural resources by 75 per cent.