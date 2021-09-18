Vote counting of Andhra's parishad polls on September 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has directed officials to make arrangements for the counting of votes for MPTC/ZPTC polls on September 19. Conducting a videoconference with District Collectors, SPs, district panchayat officers and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers from his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Secretary asserted that Covid protocols should be followed at all the counting centres. He said that counting staff and agents must be vaccinated.

Das instructed the District SPs to enforce Section 144 at all the counting centres and ensure foolproof arrangements. He directed them to restrict the gathering of the public in large numbers near the counting centres. The Chief Secretary suggested that the District Collectors and SPs discuss and prepare a plan for the smooth completion of counting.

Besides deploying a district-level official to monitor the arrangements at every counting centre, he directed the Collectors to use the services of Joint Collectors. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that the State Election Commission and the Panchayat Raj department officials will be ready to clear the doubts related to the counting of votes. He said that a control room related to the counting was being set up at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s Office.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said that all the measures are being taken to maintain law and order in view of the counting. He said that CCTVs were arranged at all the counting centres. Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said that control rooms should be set up at all the counting centres and the district headquarters.

Directing the collectors to sanitise all the counting centres adhering to Covid protocols, Girija Shanka said that counting staff and agents should enter the counting hall wearing masks, face shields and identity cards. State Election Commission Secretary K Kannababu and others were present.

