STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vote counting of Andhra's parishad polls on September 19

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has directed District SPs to enforce Section 144 and restrict the gathering of the public in large numbers near the counting centres. 

Published: 18th September 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police guard strongrooms at Montessori College in Vijayawada on Friday ahead of counting for ZPTC and MPTC elections on Sunday.

Police guard strongrooms at Montessori College in Vijayawada on Friday ahead of counting for ZPTC and MPTC elections on Sunday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has directed officials to make arrangements for the counting of votes for MPTC/ZPTC polls on September 19. Conducting a videoconference with District Collectors, SPs, district panchayat officers and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers from his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Secretary asserted that Covid protocols should be followed at all the counting centres. He said that counting staff and agents must be vaccinated.

Das instructed the District SPs to enforce Section 144 at all the counting centres and ensure foolproof arrangements. He directed them to restrict the gathering of the public in large numbers near the counting centres. The Chief Secretary suggested that the District Collectors and SPs discuss and prepare a plan for the smooth completion of counting. 

Besides deploying a district-level official to monitor the arrangements at every counting centre, he directed the Collectors to use the services of Joint Collectors. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that the State Election Commission and the Panchayat Raj department officials will be ready to clear the doubts related to the counting of votes. He said that a control room related to the counting was being set up at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s Office. 

Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said that all the measures are being taken to maintain law and order in view of the counting. He said that CCTVs were arranged at all the counting centres. Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said that control rooms should be set up at all the counting centres and the district headquarters.

Directing the collectors to sanitise all the counting centres adhering to Covid protocols, Girija Shanka said that counting staff and agents should enter the counting hall wearing masks, face shields and identity cards. State Election Commission Secretary K Kannababu and others were present.

Covid protocols to be followed:

Covid protocols would be followed strictly at all the counting centres
Counting staff and agents must be vaccinated 
Counting staff and agents should enter counting hall wearing mask, face shield and identity card
Section 144 will be imposed at all counting centres in the state 
Control rooms will be set up at all counting centres and district headquarters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das MPTC ZPTC polls vote counting Andhra Pradesh parishad polls Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar vote counting Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission Secretary K Kannababu
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp