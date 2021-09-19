STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayyanna Patrudu booked for remarks against Andhra CM Jagan 

Police Officers’ Assn seeks Ayyanna’s apology for remarks on police

Published: 19th September 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police registered case against former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Nekarekal police station on Saturday. The case was filed under Sections 153 (a), 501, 504 and 505 of the IPC following a complaint lodged by Kandlagunta ex-sarpanch Kantamneni Koteswara Rao. 

In a related development, based on the complaint lodged by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh’s car driver Thandra Ramu, Tadepalli police filed cases against TDP leaders under Sections 144, 148, 149, 188, 269, 270, 294-B, 341, 352, 427, 506 of the IPC and Sections 3(1)(r), 3 (1)(s), 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention) Atrocities Act. On Friday, tension prevailed near the Undavalli’s residence of Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu when the YSRCP activists, led by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, went there to stage a protest demanding his apology for the objectionable remarks made by Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Ayyana had made objectionable remarks against Jagan and YSRC government for imposing taxes on garbage on Thursday during a meeting held in Kandlakunta village under Nekarekal mandal of Kodela. 
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association president Janakula Srinivas condemned the remarks of Ayyanna on police and IPS officers and asked him to behave in a respectful manner. 

“The language he (Ayyana) used was highly objectionable and we demand an apology from him. If they have any issues with the functioning of the government or police, they are free to approach courts. But commenting in such language supported by baseless allegations causes more damage to him and his party in the first place,” Srinivas opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp