Ayyanna Patrudu booked for remarks against Andhra CM Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police registered case against former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Nekarekal police station on Saturday. The case was filed under Sections 153 (a), 501, 504 and 505 of the IPC following a complaint lodged by Kandlagunta ex-sarpanch Kantamneni Koteswara Rao.

In a related development, based on the complaint lodged by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh’s car driver Thandra Ramu, Tadepalli police filed cases against TDP leaders under Sections 144, 148, 149, 188, 269, 270, 294-B, 341, 352, 427, 506 of the IPC and Sections 3(1)(r), 3 (1)(s), 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention) Atrocities Act. On Friday, tension prevailed near the Undavalli’s residence of Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu when the YSRCP activists, led by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, went there to stage a protest demanding his apology for the objectionable remarks made by Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ayyana had made objectionable remarks against Jagan and YSRC government for imposing taxes on garbage on Thursday during a meeting held in Kandlakunta village under Nekarekal mandal of Kodela.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association president Janakula Srinivas condemned the remarks of Ayyanna on police and IPS officers and asked him to behave in a respectful manner.

“The language he (Ayyana) used was highly objectionable and we demand an apology from him. If they have any issues with the functioning of the government or police, they are free to approach courts. But commenting in such language supported by baseless allegations causes more damage to him and his party in the first place,” Srinivas opined.