Bahrain firm dismisses allegations of maltreatment of migrant employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bahrain-based Nasser Saeed Al Hajri Corporation (NSH), a leading contractor mainly involved in oil and gas and petrochemical projects, dismissed the allegations of maltreatment of its migrant employees. It clarified that it ensures that the law of the land is followed strictly, and that the workers are being provided with all amenities and paid salaries as per the contract. The clarification came in response to news items published in these columns on the plight of workers.

Yousif Al Aali, advisor (HR and government affairs) of the company, said NSH does not have 2,000 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, but only 585. Even among the 585, only 408 are going on duty and 11 other employees are on vacation, he said. “The allegations with regard to harassment and assault are baseless and untrue. We ensure that the law of the land is followed strictly and all statutory requirements of the country and our clients are adhered to. Even the workers have multiple forums where any concerns can be raised,” he said.

Further, he explained that Yerupalli Mohan Rao, who alleged maltreatment, was working with the company since June 24 this year and had been drawing salary since then. “He has been provided with all amenities as per the contract. We transferred the salary through bank transfers and have records for the same. The said employee has withdrawn the salary too,” he clarified.

Yousif Al Aali said all concerned government authorities and the Embassy of India have been closely monitoring and are completely aware of the situation. They witnessed the real facts and are in close contact with the employees and the company officials.