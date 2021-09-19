STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bahrain firm dismisses allegations of maltreatment of migrant employees

They witnessed the real facts and are in close contact with the employees and the company officials.  

Published: 19th September 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Bahrain-based Nasser Saeed Al Hajri Corporation (NSH), a leading contractor mainly involved in oil and gas and petrochemical projects, dismissed the allegations of maltreatment of its migrant employees. It clarified that it ensures that the law of the land is followed strictly, and that the workers are being provided with all amenities and paid salaries as per the contract. The clarification came in response to news items published  in these columns on the plight of workers. 

Yousif Al Aali, advisor (HR and government affairs) of the company, said NSH does not have 2,000 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, but only 585. Even among the 585, only 408 are going on duty and 11 other employees are on vacation, he said. “The allegations with regard to harassment and assault are baseless and untrue. We ensure that the law of the land is followed strictly and all statutory requirements of the country and our clients are adhered to. Even the workers have multiple forums where any concerns can be raised,” he said. 

Further, he explained that Yerupalli Mohan Rao, who alleged maltreatment, was working with the company since June 24 this year and had been drawing salary since then. “He has been provided with all amenities as per the contract. We transferred the salary through bank transfers and have records for the same. The said employee has withdrawn the salary too,” he clarified.

Yousif Al Aali said all concerned government authorities and the Embassy of India have been closely monitoring and are completely aware of the situation. They witnessed the real facts and are in close contact with the employees and the company officials.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nasser Saeed Al Hajri Corporation
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp