Ongole GGH to get 100-bed unit by October

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 100-bed facility as an extension to the Government General Hospital (GGH RIMS) is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The construction of the new facility has been taken up at an estimated cost of `3.5 crore as a measure to strengthen medical infrastructure in Prakasam district to face the possible third wave of Covid-19. A target has been set to complete the construction of the facility in 28 days and make it operational from the first week of October.

The GGH authorities launched construction works on September 2 with the technical support of IIT-Madras. Prefabricated technology is being used in construction of the facility to complete it in a record time. “Works of the GGH extension wing are progressing at a brisk pace. It will be ready for inauguration by the end of this month.

The Indo-American Society is funding the extension project,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, Medical Superintendent of the Ongole GGH, told TNIE. During the second wave of Covid when the demand for hospital beds equipped with oxygen supply increased steeply, the GGH authorities set up a German shed on the backside of the hospital to accommodate more patients as a makeshift arrangement.

All 100 beds to be equipped with O2

After the second Covid wave subsided, the German shed was removed and the new 100-bed extension facility is being constructed in that place. A dedicated 10- bed ICU and a general ward with 90 beds are part of the extension project and all the beds will be equipped with oxygen supply. The building being constructed using prefabricated technology is expected to serve the purpose up to 10 to 15 years. Most importantly, it can be shifted to any place if necessary by detaching the entire structure. “This type of hospital extension wing has been taken up for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. All the medical equipment will be installed in the GGH extension facility before the end of this month to commission it in the first week of October,” said Dr Venugopal Reddy, Resident Medical Officer of GGH.

