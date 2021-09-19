Panels set up discuss open space fee in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu has ordered to set up two committees to discuss the issue of open space contribution charges. He has directed the panels to submit the reports by the next council meeting. In order to increase GMC revenue, the then Commissioner Kannababu had introduced the policy in 2014 for the first time in the State.

As per the policy, in order to construct a new house or to set up any business, people should pay 14 percentage of the total land value as fee. So, if a person wants to construct a house on land worth Rs 10 lakh, he/she has to pay Rs 1.40 lakh as open space contribution fees to GMC.

Several people had filed complaints and staged protests against this. As the GMC council has been formed after 13 years, people have raised the issue again. Reacting to this, the Mayor has appointed two committees -- one with members of all political parties and the other with revenue, planning, and engineering officials of GMC. The Mayor said that the council will pay special attention to the issue and take necessary action. Soon after the committees will submit their reports, the bills will be passed in the council meeting.