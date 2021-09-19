Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao gets Akademi award for Om Namo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao has bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation-2020 for his work Om Namo. The Akademi announced the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2020 on Saturday. A total of 24 translation works from different languages were selected. Ramachandra Rao translated the Kannada novel Om Namo authored by Shantinataha Desai and for that he was awarded. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the renowned writer and translator on the occasion.

The award carries an amount of `50,000 and a copper plaque, which will be presented to the winner at a special function to be held sometime later this year. Ramacahndra Rao is from Kurnool district and now settled in Hyderabad and his ancestors were from Chamarajanagar near Mysore in Karnataka. He had translated more than 350 works from other languages to Telugu.