STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao gets Akademi award for Om Namo

Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao has bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation-2020 for his work Om Namo.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sahitya Akademi

Sahitya Akademi award (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ranganatha Ramachandra Rao has bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation-2020 for his work Om Namo.  The Akademi announced the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2020 on Saturday. A total of 24 translation works from different languages were selected. Ramachandra Rao translated the Kannada novel Om Namo authored by Shantinataha Desai and for that he was awarded. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the renowned writer and translator on the occasion. 

The award carries an amount of `50,000 and a copper plaque, which will be presented to the winner at a special function to be held sometime later this year. Ramacahndra Rao is from Kurnool district and now settled in Hyderabad and his ancestors were from Chamarajanagar near Mysore in Karnataka. He had translated more than 350 works from other languages to Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sahitya Akademi Prize
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp