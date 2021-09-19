STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Andhra

  After several days, recoveries were marginally higher than the number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

1,243 recoveries and 11 Covid deaths were registered after which the overall recoveries and toll rose to 20,04,786 and 14,030, respectively

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After several days, recoveries were marginally higher than the number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.  In the 24-hours ending 9 am on Saturday, out of 55,525 sample tests 1,174 returned positive, taking the tally to 20,37,353. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19) on Saturday evening, East Godavari district reported the highest number of new cases. A total 208 new infections were reported in the district in the 24 hours. 

As many as seven districts reported less than 100 cases each. Kurnool district reported the least number of new cases (just 5) in the last 24 hours. With nine new fatalities, the State’s toll increased to 14,061. 
Guntur district accounted for three fatalities, Chittoor two, and Kadapa, Krishna, Praksam and Visakhapatnam one each. 

