RTC appeals people to use public buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With petrol/diesel prices reaching all time high, the APSRTC - Krishna Region authorities have appealed the public to make use of public transport services through RTC general/metro bus pass for travelling in Vijayawada and suburban limits. In a press release issued on Saturday, RTC Krishna regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said all the city bus services have been completely restored in September.

Buses are being sanitised every day as per Covid regulations. A general bus pass costs `870 per month, while metro bus pass is `990 per month. Passengers who availed this bus pass can travel to Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Mangalagiri, High Court and Ibrahimpatnam from Vijayawada city anytime during the month.