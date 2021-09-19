STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC appeals people to use public buses

Buses are being sanitised every day as per Covid regulations.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With petrol/diesel prices reaching all time high, the APSRTC - Krishna Region authorities have appealed the public to make use of public transport services through RTC general/metro bus pass for travelling in Vijayawada and suburban limits. In a press release issued on Saturday, RTC Krishna regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said all the city bus services have been completely restored in September. 

Buses are being sanitised every day as per Covid regulations. A general bus pass costs `870 per month, while metro bus pass is `990 per month. Passengers who availed this bus pass can travel to Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Mangalagiri, High Court and Ibrahimpatnam from Vijayawada city anytime during the month.

