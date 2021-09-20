Arch collapses in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: An entrance arch collapsed in front of Bhimas Residency Hotel at Ramanuja Circle in the city on Sunday. The arch erected by the TTD, collapsed after the top portion of a heavy truck collided with it on Sunday afternoon. A witness on spot said a major mishap was averted as the speed of the truck was less at the time of the incident. The front portion of a car belonging to devotees from Karnataka and the heavy truck were damaged in the accident. No casualties were reported.
