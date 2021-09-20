Over 30,000 students attend APPECET

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 32,318 candidates appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET)- 2021 conducted online in 48 centres across the State and Telangana on Sunday. The attendance percentage is 94.30 per cent.

The examination was conducted in two sessions -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm for 12 branches of engineering, one pharmacy, and one B.Sc with mathematics as an optional subject. APCETs Special Officer M Sudhir Reddy said that 34, 271 enrolled for the test. Of the total, 420 enrolled for Agricultural Engineering, Chemical engineering (371), Civil Engineering (5,606), Computer Sciences and Engineering 2,249, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (7.760), ECE ( 6.330).