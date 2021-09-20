STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan to visit Vizag Ukku protest site 

If necessary the party president will participate in the agitation, Manohar told porata committee leaders, who met him in the steel city on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Political Action Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said party president Pavan Kalyan will soon visit relay hunger strike of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem to extend support to the steel agitation. 

If necessary the party president will participate in the agitation, Manohar told porata committee leaders, who met him in the steel city on Sunday.He said when the Centre announced its decision to privatise RINL, the Janasena took its opposition to the notice of the BJP leadership in Delhi. Jana Sena will associate with the agitation, he added. 

Jana Sena leaders Kona Tata Rao, Bolisetti Satyanarayana, T Sivasankar, Sundarapu Vijayakumar, and Usha Kiran and porata committee leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, Gandham Venkata Rao, YT Das, Ganapati Reddy, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, KSN Rao, Y Mastanappa, D Suresh, Mahalakshmi Naidu and others were present.The relay hunger strike entered its 220th day on Sunday. Speaking at the camp porata committee chairman D Adinarayana said the BJP government at the Centre has been snatching away the rights of workers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee relay hunger strike Jana Sena Pavan Kalyan
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp