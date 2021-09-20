Pawan Kalyan to visit Vizag Ukku protest site 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Political Action Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said party president Pavan Kalyan will soon visit relay hunger strike of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem to extend support to the steel agitation.

If necessary the party president will participate in the agitation, Manohar told porata committee leaders, who met him in the steel city on Sunday.He said when the Centre announced its decision to privatise RINL, the Janasena took its opposition to the notice of the BJP leadership in Delhi. Jana Sena will associate with the agitation, he added.

Jana Sena leaders Kona Tata Rao, Bolisetti Satyanarayana, T Sivasankar, Sundarapu Vijayakumar, and Usha Kiran and porata committee leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, Gandham Venkata Rao, YT Das, Ganapati Reddy, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, KSN Rao, Y Mastanappa, D Suresh, Mahalakshmi Naidu and others were present.The relay hunger strike entered its 220th day on Sunday. Speaking at the camp porata committee chairman D Adinarayana said the BJP government at the Centre has been snatching away the rights of workers.