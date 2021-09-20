STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State reports 1,300 Covid cases, 1,200 recoveries

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, out of 68,568 samples, 1,337 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 20,38,690.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra pradesh has reported more number of new Covid-19 cases than recoveries yet again. However, the daily positivity rate is below two per cent. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, out of 68,568 samples, 1,337 tested positive, taking the State’s tally to 20,38,690.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, among the new cases reported, the highest number of cases were reported in Chittoor district. A total 231 fresh infections were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. 

This was followed by East Godavari district with 198 new cases, Prakasam district with 161 new cases, Krishna district with 144 new cases, Guntur with 141 new cases, Nellore district with 139 new cases and West Godavari district with 128 new cases. A total six districts reported less than hundred cases each with Kurnool district reporting the least number of cases (3). 

Nine new deaths have been  reported in the last 24 hours,  taking the State’s toll to 14,070. Chittoor and Krishna districts reported three deaths each, while Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported one death each. 

A total of 1,282 more Covid patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,09,921. The number of active cases continued to remain below the 15,000-mark and on Sunday it was 14,699. Prakasam reported the highest number of active cases  (2,584) while the lowest was reported in Kurnool (38)

