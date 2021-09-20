STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC leaders hail Jagan’s leadership, slam Naidu 

It was celebration time at YSRC party offices across the state, with the party recording a landslide victory once again. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was celebration time at YSRC party offices across the state, with the party recording a landslide victory once again. Party leaders and cadre expressed their joy by bursting crackers at the party offices and sweets were distributed to mark the occasion. Several leaders hailed the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and advised the TDP chief to learn lessons  from him and refrain from hatching conspiracies against the government.

Addressing a press conference, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that their responsibility has been increased with the back-to-back victories in local body elections. “The party created a history by securing over 62,000 votes in both ZPTC and MPTC polls in TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency Kuppam. Naidu owes an explanation to his people,” he said. 

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said the election results are an endorsement by the public to the two-year rule of the Jagan government and its welfare programmes. The opposition party tried to spew venom on the government, but the people have given their mandate to the government. 

