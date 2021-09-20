STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC turns triumphant in Prakasam

The YSRCP won majority of the seats in the MPTC, ZPTC elections that were held in the district in April 8,2021.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:26 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The YSRCP won majority of the seats in the MPTC, ZPTC elections that were held in the district in April 8,2021. Votes were counted on Sunday at twelve counting centres in the district. Elections were held for 368 MPTC seats out of a total of 784 seats. 

Similarly, elections were conducted for 41 out of 56 ZPTC seats, as 14 of them were elected unanimously. 
In the MPTC elections, YSRCP  candidates won a total of 629 (311 elected+318 unanimous) seats and the opposition TDP won a total of  64 (39 elected+25 unanimous) seats. 

In the ZPTC elections, ruling YSRCP candidates swept all 55 (14 Unanimous+41 in elections)  seats and one seat was kept in the withheld category. District Collector Pravin Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Joint Collectors TS Chetan, Viswanathan, JV Murali and other district officials closely monitored the counting at all 12 centres. 
 

