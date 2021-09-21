BJP complains to Governor on TTD board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leaders led by its state president Sommu Veerraju on Monday submitted a representation to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the appointment of the ‘jumbo’ Trust Board for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Governor, Veerraju said appointment of the jumbo trust

board with 25 members and 50 special invitees is against the TTD rules and regulations and such an appointment will bring harm to the sanctity of the institution. Stating that appointment of such a large-number of members for the TTD board not only sets a bad precedent but also hurts the sentiments of Hindu devotees. “We condemned the ‘anti-hindutva’ attitude adopted by the state government and will fight to restore the sanctity of TTD, which administers the revered hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara,” Veerraju said.