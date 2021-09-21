STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lost PR poll by 1 vote, but man keeps promise, builds house for family 

However, he lost the seat by a single vote. 

Srirammurthy (centre) handing over the house to family of seven | EXPRESS

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An advocate, who lost the sarpanch election by a single vote, won the hearts of people by fulfilling a promise which he made during his election campaign. Pedada Srirammurthy,  an advocate hailing from Dhavalapeta village in G Sigadam mandal in Srikakulam, contested in the recent panchayat elections. However, he lost the seat by a single vote. 

During his election campaign, Srirammurthy visited one  Kadagana Ramulu’s house. Ramulu, along with his wife, four daughters and one granddaughter, have been living in a small hut for the past 10 years. Ramulu was unable to construct his own pucca house due to poor financial background. When Srirammurthy visited his house as a part of election campaign, Ramulu made a request to him to sanction him a new house. Recognising the plight of Ramulu, Srirammurthy promised the family that he would get a new house constructed for him irrespective of the election result.

Living up to his promise, Srirammurthy, even after losing the sarpanch election by a narrow margin, got a new house constructed with minimum amenities for Ramulu’s family. Reportedly, Srirammurthy spent `3 lakh from his own earnings towards the construction. Speaking to TNIE, K Ramulu, the beneficiary of the house, said, “I, along with seven other members of my family have been living in a small hut for the past 10 years. Though the government has sanctioned a house site, due to poor financial position, I couldn’t construct a house.

I told my problem to Srirammurthy during his election campaign and he promised me that he would sanction a house through the government. However, after having known that he lost the election, my hopes were shattered. But to my surprise, Srirammurthy stood up to his promise and got a house constructed for me. I am thankful to him.”Srirrammurthy said, “I chose politics to extend my service to the poor and deprived. My defeat didn’t stop me from acting on my goal. I got a house constructed for Ramulu out of my own earnings.”

