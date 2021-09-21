One Time Settlement for housing loan at village secretariats soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to make village/ward secretariats as the point for implementing the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. During a review conducted by the Chief Minister on OTS at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, the officials informed him that the OTS scheme has been introduced for those who availed loan from the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation under the Jagananna Saswatha Gruha Hakku Scheme.

They said Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation will upload the data from September 25 and it will be shared to all secretariats. They said an option is given to pay the OTS amount at village and ward secretariats. Once the details of people eligible for OTS scheme are finalised in Village/Ward Secretariats, registrations will be done on houses and lands after payment of the prescribed amount, the officials said and added that there is good response for the OTS scheme.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction of houses under housing for the poor scheme and said 10.31 lakh houses were grounded till now and directed the officials to take measures to expedite the construction works. He instructed the officials to start construction works of houses to be built by the government under option 3 from October 25.

The officials said they have already created 18,000 groups with housing scheme beneficiaries and head-workmen. They have been encouraging people to set up brick manufacturing units near the housing layouts so that transportation costs would be saved. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to control the prices of the remaining construction materials. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have prepared DPRs for providing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to consider one colony as a unit for works.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, APSHCL Chairman Davaluri Dorababu, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APTIDCO MD Sridhar, Housing Special Secretary Rahul Pandey, APSHCL MD Narayan Barath Gupta and officials were present.

CM INSPECTS VIDYA KANUKA KITS Chief Minister YS Jagan

Mohan Reddy inspected the school bags and shoes to be distributed among students under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka next year. Under the scheme, students from Class 1 to 10 are given three pairs of uniforms (cloth), one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a school bag, textbooks and a dictionary. Each student is given six notebooks, while eight notebooks for seventh grade, 10 notebooks for eighth grade, 12 books for ninth grade and 14 books for tenth grade.