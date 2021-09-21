Pilot project: Disha complaint box for college students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to maintain better communication between students and the police department and to have a first-hand idea of the social problems face by students, especially girls, a scheme named Disha Cheruva is being introduced in Guntur urban district, said Urban SP Arif Hafiz.

He inaugurated the Cheruva scheme at Abhyudaya Mahila College on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a Cheruva complaint box was set up on the college premises as a pilot project. Within next month, the scheme will be implemented in all colleges in the urban district. For students who are face any issue including ragging, eve-teasing, but are not comfortable with filing a complaint with any police station, can drop a complaint in the box.

The boxes will be checked once every two days by the police officials concerned and necessary action will be taken accordingly, he added. He also instructed the students to dial 100 if they have any information regarding drugs or any other illegal activities taking place. He appealed the students to download Disha App and utilize it during distress. Guntur West Mahila DSP Supraja, Special Branch CI Bala Subramanyam, Abhyudaya College Director K Prasad, Prinicpal Rohini, staff and students were also present.