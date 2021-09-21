Three PILs in Andhra Pradesh High Court against jumbo TTD board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the GOs issued to constitute the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. While BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy filed a petition challenging the GO 245 issued by the government to appoint 28 members to the Trust Board, GO 568 appointing 50 members as special invitees and GO 569 appointing two others as ex-officio members, similar PILs were filed by TDP leader M Umamaheswara Naidu and Hindu Jansakhati Samkshema Sangham founder K Lalit Kumar.

The petitioners sought cancellation of the GOs and appealed to the court to issue interim orders to this effect. Chief Secretary, principal secretary (endowments) and TTD Executive Officer were made as the respondents in the petitions. Political leaders, businessmen and people with criminal cases were appointed as the members of the Trust Board, the petitioners said. The appointment of special invitees will be an additional burden on the TTD, the petitioners said.