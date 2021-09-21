STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three PILs in Andhra Pradesh High Court against jumbo TTD board

Three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the GOs issued to constitute the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the GOs issued to constitute the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. While BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy filed a petition challenging the GO 245 issued by the government to appoint 28 members to the Trust Board, GO 568 appointing 50 members as special invitees and GO 569 appointing two others as ex-officio members, similar PILs were filed by TDP leader M Umamaheswara Naidu and Hindu Jansakhati Samkshema Sangham founder K Lalit Kumar.

The petitioners sought cancellation of the GOs and appealed to the court to issue interim orders to this effect. Chief Secretary, principal secretary (endowments) and TTD Executive Officer were made as the respondents in the petitions. Political leaders, businessmen and people with criminal cases were appointed as the members of the Trust Board, the petitioners said. The appointment of special invitees will be an additional burden on the TTD, the petitioners said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp