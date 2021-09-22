10 injured in clash at idol immersion procession

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ten people were injured after two groups pelted stones at each other at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Kopparru village of Pedanandipadu mandal Monday night. According to police, supporters of two rival political parties crossed paths and raised slogans against each other’s parties.

The situation took a turn for worse as one group entered former ZPTC Saradha’s residence, destroyed furniture and set three two-wheelers on fire. Amid the commotion, the groups attacked each other with sticks and a few people got injured. Soon after, the police reached the spot, doused the fire and tried to bring the entire situation under control.

The injured persons were taken to Guntur GGH and discharged later. The police imposed Section 144 in the village and conducted picketing to prevent any further disputes. Rural SP Vishal Gunni said 16 people were taken into custody and three special teams, which include Bapalta and Ponnuru DSPs, rural CIs and SIs have been formed to investigate the issue. He said necessary action will be taken against the accused after the thorough investigation.

TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Nakka Anadababu, Tenali Sravan Kumar visited Saradha and enquired the details of the whole incident. Speaking on the occasion, they condemned the attacks and accused the police of negligence.