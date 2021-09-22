STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 injured in clash at idol immersion procession

The police imposed Section 144 in the village and conducted picketing to prevent any further disputes. 

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ten people were injured after two groups pelted stones at each other at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Kopparru village of Pedanandipadu mandal Monday night. According to police, supporters of two rival political parties crossed paths and raised slogans against each other’s parties. 

The situation took a turn for worse as one group entered former ZPTC Saradha’s residence, destroyed furniture and set three two-wheelers on fire. Amid the commotion, the groups attacked each other with sticks and a few people got injured. Soon after, the police reached the spot, doused the fire and tried to bring the entire situation under control. 

The injured persons were taken to Guntur GGH and discharged later. The police imposed Section 144 in the village and conducted picketing to prevent any further disputes. Rural SP Vishal Gunni said 16 people were taken into custody and three special teams, which include Bapalta and Ponnuru DSPs, rural CIs and SIs have been formed to investigate the issue. He said necessary action will be taken against the accused after the thorough investigation. 

TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Nakka Anadababu, Tenali Sravan Kumar visited Saradha and enquired the details of the whole incident. Speaking on the occasion, they condemned the attacks and accused the police of negligence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZPTC Ganesh idol immersion Kopparru village
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp