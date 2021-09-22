STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases drop below 14,000 after 1,651 recover in 24 hours

The lowest of one infection was reported in Vizianagaram followed by two in Kurnool and eight in Anantapur. 

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:09 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 1,179 new Covid infections from the 49,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The State so far reported more than 20.40 lakh Covid infections from the 2.78 crore samples tested. Covid caseload has come down considerably in the past couple of days. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district continued to log more cases. In the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, the district logged the highest of 192 new infections closely followed by 190 in Chittoor. In all, seven districts reported more than 100 new infections while three districts logged new infections in double digits.

The lowest of one infection was reported in Vizianagaram followed by two in Kurnool and eight in Anantapur. Meanwhile, 1,651 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries in the State to more than 20.12 lakh. The caseload came down to less than 14,000 with the highest of 2,370 active cases in Prakasam. Three districts have more than 2,000 active cases while two have more than 1,000 active cases, contributing to more than half of the total caseload.

The active cases in Kurnool district have been coming down considerably with more recoveries and lesser new infections. The district has just 34 active cases, the lowest among all the districts in the State.On the other hand, 11 patients have succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 14,089. Chittoor reported the highest of three deaths followed by two each in Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari and Guntur. Seven districts did not report any fatalities.

