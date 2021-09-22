STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Nellore and Kavali, Gudur Municipality bans plastic

Published: 22nd September 2021

Plastic pollution image for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: After Nellore and Kavali civic bodies, Gudur Municipality has imposed a ban on single use plastic. The authorities have been conducting awareness campaigns on the ill effects of single use plastic in the Gudur town of Nellore district. 

There are 13,000 households in the Gudur municipal area limits and each family has been using 250 gram of plastic on a daily basis. Around 2.9 tonnes of plastic is being used in Gudur town on a daily basis. The use of plastic bags is rampant from vendor to end user. 

“The ban was enforced with the good intention of protecting the future generations from harmful effects of plastic. We have been taking measures for the availability of cloth and biodegradable bags in shops in the town. Traders and consumers should not use plastic carry bags which are less than 50 microns of thickness,” said Srikanth, Commissioner, Gudur Municipality. 

The civic authorities of both Nellore and Kavali have organised awareness sessions for traders and vendors over ban on carry bags in 2019. Further, they have started raids in Nellore and Kavali to enforce the ban on plastic carry bags.The civic bodies are enforcing the ban as per the directions of the Centre and Supreme Court. 

If the authorities found that wholesalers, retailers, small traders, hoteliers and even roadside hawkers are using single-use plastic carry bags, they have to pay Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for the first two offences and the third time they will lose their licence.

