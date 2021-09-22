STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM to inaugurate 'Gau Mandiram' at Tirupati during Brahmotsavam in October

The TTD Executive Officer said the 'Gau Mandiram' is under progress near Alipiri Padala Mandapam with donations of Rs 15 crore by Sekhar Reddy, a devotee of Sri Venkateswara Swamy

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Gau Mandiram' is coming up near Alipiri (File photo I Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 'Gau Mandiram' at Alipiri in Tirupati during the Brahmotsavams next month.

The TTD EO inspected the progress of activities at the 'Gau Mandiram', Paediatric Hospital at BIRRD complex and Panchagavya products production at the DPW stores complex on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said the 'Gau Mandiram' is under progress near Alipiri Padala Mandapam with donations of Rs 15 crore by Sekhar Reddy, a devotee of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

“The arrangements are underway at the 'Gau Mandiram' for devotees to perform 'Gau Pradakshina', 'Gau Tulabharam' and the significance of 'Gau puja' is also being highlighted here,” he added.

The EO said all civil works for the paediatric hospital at the BIRRD hospital complex are completed and notifications have also been issued for the procurement of medical equipment and recruitment of doctors. “All-out efforts are also being made for the inauguration of the hospital during the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams,” he said.

Later, he also visited the DPW stores at Tirupati where Panchagavya products are being manufactured and issued directions to the engineering staff.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CE Nageswara Rao, BIRRD CS and RMO Shailendra, OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy, CMO Dr Muralidhar and Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy were also present.

