Land belongs to Basha’s relative: Police report 

KADAPA: A day after the family of four from Chagalamarri in Kurnool district attempted suicide due to alleged encroachment of their land and inaction by the police, the Kadapa district police said the land in question does not belong to Midde Akbar Basha’s family, but to his relative.

A few days ago, Akbar Basha released a selfie video alleging that the land in the name of his wife in Duvvuru mandal of Kadapa was being encroached by a local ruling YSRC leader and the police had supported the politician rather than him. The Kadapa police had rescued the family minutes after the video went viral and assured to resolve the issue within a week.

On Monday night, Basha and family members consumed pesticide to end their lives and were rushed to a hospital in Chagalamarri.Soon after police came to know about the incident, Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan asked Duvvur SI to rush to the hospital and ensure timely medical treatment to the family. “Doctors said that all four of their family are currently safe and are being monitored,’’ the police said.

Meanwhile, District Additional SP (Operations) M Deva Prasad, who was asked to probe the land dispute, completed the inquiry and submitted a report on the complaint lodged by Akbar Basha on the land dispute in Duvvur. “During the trial related to the case in 2018, the court found that Akbar Basha’s mother-in-law Khasimbi was the claimant of the 1.5 acres of land and Akbar Basha’s petition was dismissed,’’ the report found.

Police said the parties involved in the land dispute came to an agreement before the village elders that Basha should pay Rs 5 lakh each to the two other parties and get the land registered in his name. Though Basha was ready to get the land registered in his name by paying the agreed amount, there was no response from the other side.

Depressed over this, Basha along with his wife Afsana and two children consumed poison on Tuesday night, the police said. The District SP said committing suicide is not the solution to resolve issues and said civil disputes will be resolved in consultation with the civil courts or the Revenue Department over their right to their land.

Probe going on against CI

When asked about the allegations levelled against the Mydukur Circle Inspector Konda Reddy, Anburajan said an enquiry was going on and the officer was kept away from duties till the enquiry was over. Anburajan added that the Myduku Deputy Superintendent of Police B Vijay Kumar has already written a letter to the RDO concerned to look into the land dispute as the complaint is civil in nature.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000