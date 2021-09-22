Privileges panel  calls for action against 2 MLAs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly Committee on Privileges has decided to recommend action against two Opposition TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu for allegedly misleading the House.The committee, met under the chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday, discussed the privilege motions moved against Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanadiu by Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively, for allegedly misleading the House.

After discussion, the committee decided to recommend action against both the members. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kakani said that a final decision will be taken by the Assembly based on the recommendations. Though Kakani did not divulge the action to be recommended against the two TDP MLAs, it is learnt that the committee would urge the Speaker not to give an opportunity for the two leaders to speak in the ensuing Assembly session.

Responding to the issue, TDP MLA Ramanaidu said the charges of the Privileges Committee that they have misled the House are far from truth and that it was injustice on part of the Committee to recommend action, including “censuring” them in the Assembly. “We have never spoken lies in the Assembly and hope that the Speaker will not take any action against us,” the TDP MLA said.

While Atchannaidu is facing the charge of misleading the House on the issue of liquor shops in the State, Ramanaidu was faulted for his comments on old-age pensions.Meanwhile, former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar sought more information on the privileges notice sent to him. Kakani said a decision on the issue will be taken after sending the required information to Nimmagadda.On the issue of former TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar, against whom notices were issued but were not taken by the TDP leader, Kakani said that the Committee is enquiring whether Ravi Kumar had intentionally avoided the notices or not.