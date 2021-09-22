‘Rising positivity rate is concerning’

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: District Collector M Hari Narayanan stated that while several mandals in the State were reporting fresh Covid cases, the high test positivity rate (TPR) at Talupulu PHC under Pileru mandal and two PHCs in Tirupati was particularly concerning. The TPR in Talupulu PHC was recorded at 10.68 per cent and the other two mandals in Tirupati logged a positivity rate of over 7 per cent.

Addressing a review meet held with mandal taskforce committees on Tuesday, he said 17,18,381 samples had been tested for the SARS-Cov-2 virus since March. He added that 1,54,314 people had recuperated from the virus while 1,044 succumbed to it during the same period.