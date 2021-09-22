STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Rising positivity rate is concerning’

The TPR in Talupulu PHC was recorded at 10.68 per cent and the other two mandals in Tirupati logged a positivity rate of over 7 per cent.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: District Collector M Hari Narayanan stated that while several mandals in the State were reporting fresh Covid cases, the high test positivity rate (TPR) at Talupulu PHC under Pileru mandal and two PHCs in Tirupati was particularly concerning. The TPR in Talupulu PHC was recorded at 10.68 per cent and the other two mandals in Tirupati logged a positivity rate of over 7 per cent.

Addressing a review meet held with mandal taskforce committees on Tuesday, he said 17,18,381 samples had been tested for the SARS-Cov-2 virus since March. He added that 1,54,314 people had recuperated from the virus while 1,044 succumbed to it during the same period. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPR test positivity rate Covid
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp