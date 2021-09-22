Sec 144 in East Godavari till Sept 30 as nearly 600 Covid cases reported in 3 days

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: With the gradual spike in new Covid-19 infections in the past few days despite night curfew in force, the East Godavari district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to restrict the movement of people and curb the further spread of coronavirus.East Godavari, more particularly parts of Konaseema region, has been reporting more number of fresh Covid cases, compared to other districts in the State.

The district reported 208, 231 and 192 cases respectively in the last three days and stood top among all the districts in the State. The spike prompted officials to promulgate Section 144, which prohibits gathering of five or more people in public places.The night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) is already in force in East Godavari like in other districts of the State, but there was not strict compliance with Covid restrictions, the officials said. District Collector Ch Hari Kiran on Tuesday promulgated Section 144 till September 30.

“Though night curfew is in force, people are seen moving on roads even after the relaxation hours. To curb the movement of people, we have decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144,’’ the Collector told TNIE. Though shops and business establishments have been asked to down shutters by 11 pm, the order is not being followed strictly by businessmen.

The Collector stated that except emergency services, the rest of business establishments and all offices must be closed before 11 pm every day. “More than five people should not gather at one place,’’ the Collector said, and added that any violation of curfew norms will be dealt with severely. “About 200 new Covid cases are being recorded in the district a day on an average,” said DMHO Dr Gowreswara Rao