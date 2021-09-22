Tirumala temple Brahmotsavams  from October 7 to 15 in Ekantham

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will be held from October 7 to 15. As announced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) earlier, the festival will be held in Ekantham this year also in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holding a review meeting on arrangements for Tirumala Brahmotsavams here on Tuesday, TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said devotees hailing from the weaker sections from the places where the TTD constructed temples in the State, will be provided darshan during the nine-day fete. The number of devotees to be provided darshan, should not exceed 1,000 per day.

The TTD has constructed about 500 temples at many places across the State. The EO directed officials to make arrangements for free transportation of the weaker section devotees to Tirumala.The heads of all the TTD departments should work in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the nine-day fete strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The entire Tirumala shrine should be brightly illuminated and decorated with flowers for the event, he said.

The TTD engineering wing was asked to complete the Alipiri footpath works and repairs of rooms in Sri Padmavathi Rest House area prior to the commencement of the temple fete. A variety of cultural programmes will be organised at Nada Neerajanam Mandapam during the nine days.

The officials informed the EO that the safety checks of all Vahanams used for Vahana Sevas will be undertaken from September 27 to 30. Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu said cleaning of the temple jewellery will be done on October 4 and 5.

Deputy EO Harindranath said the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Canteen will function from 8 am to 11 pm during Brahmotsavams. Foolproof security arrangements will be made to thwart any untoward incident during the annual fete. A limited number of Srivari Sevaks will be invited to render their services in various departments during Brahmotsavams like last year, the TTD officials said.

SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar said all arrangements are in place for the launch of Kannada and Hindi channels of SVBC during Brahmotsavams.Temple chief priests Venugopala Deekshitulu, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, Govindarajulu Deekshitulu, JEO Sada Bhargavi and other officials were also present.

Major events

October 7: Dhwajarohanam

October 11: Garuda Seva

October 12: Golden Chariot procession

October 14: Rathotsavam

October 15: Chakrasnanam