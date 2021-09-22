TS video clippings on RLIS fabricated: CS to NGT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear the Telangana government’s final arguments in the contempt petition filed against the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) on September 27, following which it is expected to issue the final order in the matter.

While the Andhra Pradesh government sought criminal action against Telangana for producing ‘false, fabricated and misleading evidence’ to secure favourable verdict in an ‘unjust’ manner, the advocate of the original petitioner informed the bench that contempt proceedings under Sections 26 and 28 of the NGT Act may be initiated against the AP government for ‘violating’ the order.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. K Sravan Kumar, advocate representing original petitioner Gavinolla Srinivas from Telangana, alleged that the Chief Secretary of AP submitted affidavit to mislead the proceedings.

He appealed to the bench to initiate action against the CS soon as the latter is set to retire on September 30. Sravan Kumar also cited the legal precedence and judgments by the Supreme Court in the past. Although there was no precedence of sending the person involved in contempt directly to jail, the petitioner’s advocate argued, action may be initiated since it was clear that there were violations.

In his affidavit, CS Aditya Nath Das informed the tribunal that the video clippings submitted by Telangana were ‘false, fabricated and misleading’.He explained that the works shown by Telangana as RLIS were indeed those pertaining to removal of earthen mound between the existing approach channels of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The said works were 200 metres away from the RLIS, he said. The CS sought criminal action against Telangana under Section 192 of the IPC for ‘converting lies into adversarial litigation by fabricating evidence’, failing which AP will suffer ‘irreparable loss and injury’.

Andhra Pradesh has already submitted that no work was happening at the project site, as observed by both the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) committees, after they were stopped in the first week of July. However, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on Telangana’s arguments to September 27. “Since, the contempt petition was filed by the government of Telangana, we feel that an opportunity has to be given to them to substantiate their case made out in the application,” Justice K Ramakrishnan said.

NGT bench to hear pleas against PRLIS today

The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will continue the hearing on the petitions filed against Telangana’s Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on Wednesday. The bench will consider the report of experts who inspected the project site last week. It may be recalled that Kosigi Venkaiah from Mahbubnagar filed a petition alleging environmental violations by Telangana in the construction of PRLIS. Farmer D Chandramouleswara Reddy from Kadapa district in AP and others have also filed another petition alleging that TS took up the project without environmental clearance