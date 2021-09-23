Accused charged with addl sections

NELLORE: After the visually impaired IFS officer, Budigi Sreenivasulu, working under the Ministry of External Affairs alleged that a key person in the government was supporting the criminals, who demolished part of his house and threatened to kill his mother and sister on the night of September 9, Nellore rural police on Wednesday added several sections such as IPC 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object) against the accused Mamidi Krishna Reddy.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Anirudh Tewari is new Punjab Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan shunted: Sources
Madrid stays red-hot, routs Mallorca 6-1 in Spanish league
Money laundering case: HC to hear Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons on September 29
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
'Show patience, engage': Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi details plan for Taliban
Pegasus snooping row: SC to pronounce order on pleas seeking independent probe next week