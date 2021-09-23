Accused charged with addl sections

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After the visually impaired IFS officer, Budigi Sreenivasulu, working under the Ministry of External Affairs alleged that a key person in the government was supporting the criminals, who demolished part of his house and threatened to kill his mother and sister on the night of September 9, Nellore rural police on Wednesday added several sections such as IPC 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object) against the accused Mamidi Krishna Reddy.