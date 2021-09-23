STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP logs 1,365 new Covid infections

While seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases, three of them have less than 100 cases with the lowest of 34 in Kurnool.

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged yet another 1,365 new Covid-19 cases from 56,720 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.With recoveries more in number than the fresh infections, the active caseload has further come down by more than 100 from Tuesday’s figures.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported 212 new infections, the highest among all the districts closely followed by 210 in East Godavari. Five districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of one in Kurnool, while Anantapur reported four new cases.

The spike in new infections from 1,179 to more than 1,350 was attributed to the increase in new cases in eight districts. With the fresh spike of 131 cases, the overall cases in Guntur went past 1.75 lakh.The recoveries during the 24 hours were on the higher side for the third consecutive day, bringing down the caseload further down to 13,796.

Three districts have more than 2,000 active cases with the highest of 2,370 in Prakasam, contributing to more than half of the active cases in the State. While seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases, three of them have less than 100 cases with the lowest of 34 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, eight persons succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities to 14,097.  Chittoor and Krisham district reported two deaths each, while East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported one each. Seven districts did not report any casualty.

